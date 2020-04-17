Microsoft readies Windows 10 May 2020 Update (20H1) for release

We’re already halfway through April, so it should come as no surprise to you that the next big update for Windows 10, the May 2020 Update, is pretty much finished.

In preparation for its release, Microsoft has begun rolling it out to Insiders on the Release Preview ring for some last minute testing. The software giant believes that Build 19041.207 is the final flight, although that depends on whether Insiders find any major issues.

The build includes a number of fixes to be aware of:

This build is cumulative and includes all the fixes released to Windows Insiders in the Slow ring in Build 19041.21 through Build 19041.173.

Fixed an issue that causes the Remote Procedure Call (RPC) service (rpcss.exe) to close unexpectedly and the device stops working. Then you must restart the device.

Fixed an issue that causes the Device Enrollment Status Page (ESP) on managed devices to stop responding if a policy that requires a restart is installed on the device.

Fixed an issue that might prevent the rear camera flash from functioning as expected on devices that have a rear camera.

It also includes the latest security updates to the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows Kernel, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Media, Windows Shell, Windows Management, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Authentication, Windows Virtualization, Windows Core Networking, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Windows Update Stack, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine.

If you are on the Release Preview ring you should see the update soon, although Microsoft states:

Please note that the May 2020 Update will only get pushed automatically to a subset of Windows Insiders in the Release Preview ring at first. Everyone else can manually go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and manually check for updates and choose to install the May 2020 Update.

There’s some bad news for Windows Mixed Reality users too:

Windows Mixed Reality may not work correctly for many users on the May 2020 Update. If you regularly use Windows Mixed Reality, we recommend holding off taking the May 2020 Update via Release Preview for now. We are working on a fix which we hope to release in early May.

You can see what's new in the May 2020 Update here.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock