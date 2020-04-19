Read the Microsoft Edge Privacy Whitepaper here

Microsoft has published a whitepaper about privacy in its Edge browser. The paper goes someway to answer the questions user may have about the data Edge is collecting about users.

The company says that the whitepaper is an exercise in transparency which "explains how Microsoft Edge features and services work and how each may affect your privacy". Microsoft insists that it practices data collection minimization, and it uses the whitepaper to come clean about just what data the browser is gathering.

See also:

Microsoft starts out by saying that "our browser privacy promise is to provide you with the protection, transparency, control and respect you deserve". Over the course of a lengthy document the company goes on to explain "how your data is used, how to control the different features, and how to manage your collected data".

As this is a whitepaper, it goes into quite some detail, and Microsoft appears to be true to its word when it comes to being transparent. Over the course of some 12,000 the company breaks down all of the various pieces of data collected by different features of Edge, and explains why this data is collected and how long it is retained for.

You can check out the full whitepaper here. Microsoft suggests that it will take you about an hour to work through.

Image credit: DANIEL CONSTANTE / Shutterstock