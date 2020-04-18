What's new in Windows 10 May 2020 Update?

Microsoft is ready to unleash the next big feature update for Windows 10, so what do you have to look forward to? Known variously as the Windows 10 May 2020 Update, Windows 10 version 2004, and Windows 10 20H1, there are quite a number of changes.

While not quite as big an update a some feature releases, the Windows 10 May 2020 Update includes important updates to Cortana, Settings, Search, Virtual Desktops and Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) 2.

Updates to Cortana help to make Microsoft's digital assistant more useful than ever. No longer tethered to the taskbar, Cortana can be moved and resized, and has a range of new and improved skills so you can get even more done.

Windows Search has been improved, with special algorithms being used to manage disk usages and control when file indexing runs. In terms of new features, Search can now correct your spelling mistakes, and Quick Searches are on hand to help you find online information such as the weather forecast -- all wrapped up in a new UI.

Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL2) sees the arrival of a full Linux kernel, and this can be updated like other components via Windows Update. Memory usage has also been improved. On a slightly lighter note, there's now also support for a wider range of kaomoji.

Virtual Desktops have been improved so they retain settings between reboots, and there is the option of renaming individual desktops to make them easier to identify. The Settings app continues to evolve, and now includes more options that were previously only available in the Control Panel -- Microsoft remains keen that we should try to forget that this exists.

Windows 10 May 2020 Update streamlines the Swift Pair feature, making it quicker and easier to connect Bluetooth devices. The Task Manager has been updated with new features including the ability to monitor the temperature of your graphics card. Other changes include additional accessibility options, support for Windows Hello PIN in Safe mode, and the ability to perform a cloud-based PC reset with the Cloud Download feature.

There are also updates to many of the apps within Windows 10, including the simple addition of an always-on-top option for Calculator. Even Notepad gets a handful of new features!

Microsoft has also provided a full breakdown of everything that's new here.

