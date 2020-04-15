Microsoft reminds Wunderlist users to migrate to To Do as shutdown deadline looms
We've known for some time that since purchasing Wunderlist, Microsoft has planned to close it down. Not that it plans to leave users entirely in the lurch -- the company has its own To Do app as an alternative.
As we're now halfway through April, the shutdown date for Wunderlist is fast-approaching. As such, Microsoft has issued a reminder to Wunderlist users that now is the time to start migrating data across.
See also:
- Microsoft fixes multiple actively exploited zero-day vulnerabilities as part of Patch Tuesday
- Microsoft announces extended support dates for older versions of Windows
- Microsoft is killing off Wunderlist in May 2020 as it focuses on its own To Do app
In an email sent out to people with a Wunderlist account, Microsoft says: "With work and personal lives blending, it has never been more important to stay connected and on top of things that matter most. We're committed to helping you do this by making sure your transition from Wunderlist to Microsoft To Do is as easy as possible".
The company goes on to say:
Wunderlist will shut down on May 6, 2020. You'll still be able to access and import your lists for a little while after that date, but you won’t be able to make changes to your existing lists and tasks or create new ones in Wunderlist. The same team that brought you Wunderlist built a new app -- Microsoft To Do -- with your favorite features from Wunderlist. We created an easy way for you to move your lists!
Move your lists in three easy steps (learn more at wunderlist.com/switch):
- Download the Microsoft To Do app.
- Sign in with your Microsoft account. If you don't have one, you can create one using an existing email address, like Gmail.
- Click on the pop-up in Microsoft To Do. It'll direct you to the Wunderlist importer.
Thank you for your support over the years. We hope you'll continue the journey and join us at Microsoft To Do.