Microsoft reminds Wunderlist users to migrate to To Do as shutdown deadline looms

We've known for some time that since purchasing Wunderlist, Microsoft has planned to close it down. Not that it plans to leave users entirely in the lurch -- the company has its own To Do app as an alternative.

As we're now halfway through April, the shutdown date for Wunderlist is fast-approaching. As such, Microsoft has issued a reminder to Wunderlist users that now is the time to start migrating data across.

In an email sent out to people with a Wunderlist account, Microsoft says: "With work and personal lives blending, it has never been more important to stay connected and on top of things that matter most. We're committed to helping you do this by making sure your transition from Wunderlist to Microsoft To Do is as easy as possible".

The company goes on to say: