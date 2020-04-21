Three quarters of companies still rely on legacy security technology

A new survey reveals that 75 percent of respondent companies rely on legacy network security technologies from big-name vendors such as Cisco, Palo Alto Networks and Fortinet.

The study from secure network provider Tempered also shows 70 percent would opt to make their networks invisible to bad actors if that was possible, but these older technologies don't allow it.

In addition to the desire for invisibility, respondents also reveal that nearly 24 percent of their companies had experienced a network-based breach in the past two years. The survey also found that 74 percent of participants use penetration testing to evaluate the strength of their network security, and of those respondents, 59 percent say that a majority of the time, these testers infiltrate their networks successfully.

While 67 percent of security professionals say they don't feel firewalls are sufficient to protect organizations' networks, a worrying 22 percent believe they are enough. This could be tied to the fact that small budgets were listed as the top network admin challenge today (45 percent), likely compromising the strength of the security stack. Integrating software (27 percent) followed in second place.

"Despite the billions of dollars spent every year on solutions from the legacy network security 'Cartel,' hacks still occur every day," says Tempered CEO Jeff Hussey. "The fact that 24 percent of the companies surveyed still had a breach in the last two years proves this. The Cartel may have the name recognition, but they don't have what it takes to ensure zero-trust network access. Why stop the criminal after they’re already in if you can keep them from finding the network in the first place?"

The survey coincides with Tempered's launch of its Airwall technology, a secure networking platform. Tempered has been developing and battle testing its technology for over five years and has now delivered a zero-trust solution that is potentially very disruptive to the network security market.

Hussey adds, "It's simple: invisibility equals security. The study shows the industry is ready, and we’re here to tell them it’s possible. Tempered's Airwall makes every asset, transaction and user undetectable to external threats. We look forward to changing the landscape to the new game and aiding companies in truly securing networks against breaches by making them impossible to find."

Image Credit: maxkabakov / depositphotos.com