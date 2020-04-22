New software protects MS Teams from phishing attacks

The need to protect remote working is exercising many organizations at the moment. Abnormal Security is launching a new Microsoft Teams Protection product to help guard the platform against social engineering attacks.

It automatically detects suspicious messages sent within a customer's Microsoft Teams environment, lowering the risk of phishing attacks infiltrating internal Teams communication channels.

It also provides analysis of signals from Okta's Identity Cloud that delivers early detection of compromised accounts.

"With Microsoft Teams becoming a much bigger part of the business communications mix, especially with the shift to remote work, it needs to be holistically protected," says Evan Reiser, CEO and co-founder of Abnormal Security. "Integration of Teams, along with Okta, greatly deepens the Relationship Graph and Identity Model in our Abnormal Behavior Technology in order to protect enterprises regardless of how they communicate."

Following a one-click integration through Office 365 APIs, the Abnormal Cloud Email Security Platform runs Teams detection in the background and flags up suspicious messages as they appear. Security analysts receive alerts and can instantly investigate and remediate as needed.

The integration with Okta’s Identity Cloud is via API. Once connected, the Abnormal Security Cloud Email Security Platform monitors for suspicious sign-in failures, leading to faster detection of account compromises.

You can find out more on Abnormal Security's site.

Image Credit: Ivelin Radkov/Shutterstock

