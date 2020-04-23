Malwarebytes launches its own VPN

No Comments

VPN tiles

Well known for its endpoint protection and malware removal solutions, Malwarebytes is now moving into the online privacy space with the launch of its own VPN.

Malwarebytes Privacy aims to offer best-in-class encryption without compromising on performance. It doesn't log the user's online activities and it offers a choice of virtual servers from over 30 countries in order to protect their real location.

This is a timely release, with more people working from home it gives employees a simple, secure way to get access to all their critical work systems. It shows all the information you need to know -- whether the VPN is on or off, which server location is selected and your actual IP address plus the IP address being displayed -- on an easy-to-read dashboard.

"Today you can't go online without corporations, advertisers, and hackers trying to eavesdrop on you, and it's feeling increasingly invasive for consumers," says Akshay Bhargava, chief product officer at Malwarebytes. "With a single click, Malwarebytes Privacy gives you the power to protect your online privacy by masking your IP address and online activity. As more and more people are utilizing home networks today, it's increasingly imperative that we extend security to each and every person -- no matter where they are or what network they are using -- so that they can protect themselves and exert control over who gets their data, and for what purpose."

The VPN is intended to be the first offering in an emerging suite of privacy products from Malwarebytes. It costs $89.99 (£59.99 UK) for 12 months protection of up to five devices. It's available now from the Malwarebytes site or you can read more on the company's blog.

Photo credit: Roobcio / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Malwarebytes launches its own VPN

New platform allows sharing of cybersecurity resources

ProtonMail and ProtonVPN apps are now open source across all platforms

Microsoft's new Bing Wallpaper application is now available

Ubuntu Linux 20.04 LTS 'Focal Fossa' now available for download

'Florentine Banker' email attack steals thousands from private equity funds

Another Windows 10 update is causing serious problems, reducing performance, crashing and deleting files

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 10, Windows 20 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

283 Comments

How to download the Windows 10 May 2020 Update ISO right now

48 Comments

Ubuntu 20.04-based Linux Lite 5.0 RC1 is here to replace Windows on your PC

38 Comments

How to easily lock down Windows 10, block telemetry, and uninstall unwanted apps

30 Comments

What's new in Windows 10 May 2020 Update?

24 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.