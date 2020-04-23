New platform allows sharing of cybersecurity resources

The ever changing landscape of cybersecurity means it can be hard for any one organization to stay on top of all the latest threats.

To address this problem, Trustwave is expanding its cybersecurity collaboration platform to help businesses around the world meet security challenges.

Using Trustwave Security Colony, organizations gain access to a wealth of resources -- best practices from real-world consulting initiatives, risk assessment tools and guidance from high-level security experts -- to help bolster their security postures.

"The attack surface along with regulatory responsibilities on how data is protected continues to evolve to a point where no single company has all the right answers when it comes to cybersecurity security," says Rob Stitch, senior vice president of consulting and professional services at Trustwave. "By sharing successful roadmaps, security frameworks and providing meaningful peer communications, Trustwave Security Colony harnesses the power of the collective to help solve security issues organisations face."

The platform is based on thousands of hours of actual consulting projects helping organisations implement new information security programs and producing heightened levels of security maturity. The platform is available to any organisation as a standalone resource or it can be tied to existing Trustwave Consulting and Professional Services

Key features include an extensive library of resources, the ability to carry out vendor risk assessments, along with breach monitoring and alerting. Businesses can also obtain advice on challenging security developments direct from the consulting team at Trustwave.

You can find out more about Security Colony on its dedicated site.

