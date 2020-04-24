Audio-Technica launches QuietPoint ATH-ANC300TW Bluetooth headphones

Bluetooth headphones are no longer the future of portable audio — they are the present. Since Apple courageously killed the 3.5mm audio jack on the iPhone, and many Android manufacturers followed suit, wireless headphones have exploded in popularity. And yes, Apple AirPods are leading the trend.

The thing is, while AirPods are very popular, they aren’t necessarily the best. In fact, if you are an Android user, you should absolutely look elsewhere. Today, Audio-Technica launches its newest in-ear Bluetooth headphones, and they put Apple AirPods to shame. Called “QuietPoint ATH-ANC300TW,” they feature 4.5 hours of listening time, but the USB-C charging case adds 13.5 more. You even get replaceable tips so you can find the most comfortable fit.

“The Audio-Technica ATH-ANC300TW utilizes digital hybrid noise cancellation. In this design, the ANC mics are located both in front of and behind the driver, with one of the ANC mics mounted in a unique horizontal configuration within the sound chamber. This allows the location of the driver and geometry of the chamber to be optimized for an ideal balance of ambient noise reduction and audio performance. The ATH-ANC300TW’s 5.8 mm drivers feature a diamond-like carbon coated diaphragm that combines light weight with rigidity for faster response time and reduced distortion, along with powerful, impactful sound with generous bass response and improved high-frequency extension and clarity,” says Audio-

The company further says, “The ATH-ANC300TW features an easy to use control system that makes it simple and convenient for the listener to control volume and music playback with compatible devices. The headphones support Bluetooth 5.0 and are compatible with aptX and AAC (as well as SBC) codecs for the best-possible wireless audio reproduction. A useful quick hear-through function allows some ambient sound to be heard if the listener wants to be aware of his or her outside environment. The ATH-ANC300TW also features Qualcomm TrueWireless Stereo Plus, a special low-latency function that ensures that users can stream audio with no disruption and a stable connection.”

Audio-Technica shares specifications below.

Driver Type Dynamic Driver Diameter 5.8 mm Frequency Response 20 – 25,000 Hz Sensitivity 106 dB/mW Impedance 14 ohms (unit impedance) Battery Headphones: DC 3.7V lithium-ion battery

Charging case: DC 3.7V lithium polymer battery Battery Life Max. approx. 4.5 hours* (headphones); Max. approx. 18 hours* (headphones + charging case)

Charging time: Approx. 1 hours* (headphones); Approx. 2.5 hours* (charging case) Weight Headphones (left & right combined): Approx. 14 g (0.5 oz)

Charging case: Approx. 50 g (1.8 oz) Accessories Included 30 cm (1.0') USB-A/USB-C charging cable, Eartips (XS, S, M, L), Comply foam eartips (M) Type (Microphone) MEMS type Sensitivity (Microphone) -32 dB (1 V/Pa at 1 kHz) Frequency Response (Microphone) 100 – 10,000 Hz Polar Pattern (Microphone) Omnidirectional

The Audio-Technica QuietPoint ATH-ANC300TW Bluetooth headphones can be had here now for $229. This means they are $20 less than Apple’s AirPods Pro!