Coronavirus pandemic means Apple will probably delay the next iPhone release

It's only a matter of weeks since Apple revealed the 2020 iPhone SE, but many people are holding out for this year's flagship from the company -- the iPhone 12 range, some of which will be 5G devices.

But it seems like anyone waiting to get their hands on the handset will have to wait a little longer. The chaos caused by the spread of COVID-19 around the world is said to have forced Apple to delay the launch of the phone by a month.

The coronavirus pandemic has not only disrupted the manufacturing process across Asia, but there has been a dampening of global demand, according to the Wall Street Journal. Citing people familiar with the situation, the news outlets says that Apple still plans to release a total of four iPhones later this year, but that the release will be delayed by a month.

In addition to this, Apple is said to be cutting production of its handsets by as much as a fifth this year, but it is possible that the numbers will be made up in 2021.

By this time of the year, Apple should have handsets finalized and undergoing testing before ramping up production from July. But this year, the labs used to perform tests are not currently open, and this will almost inevitably lead to delays.

Apple is yet to say anything official about the unreleased iPhones, so we'll just have to wait and see when they are launched.

Image credit: Stockforlife / Shutterstock