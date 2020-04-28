Bugcrowd seeks to disrupt the pen test market with new service

Traditional penetration testing solutions often fail to provide the rapid, reliable and fully integrated security testing that fits with businesses' go-to-market timelines.

Crowdsourced security company Bugcrowd is looking to change this with the launch of its Classic Pen Test, powered by the Bugcrowd platform and focused on providing customers with on-demand access to methodology-driven pen testing at a fixed price.

Using Bugcrowd's global network of uniquely-skilled and proven pen testers, Bugcrowd Classic Pen Test adds to the company's testing portfolio, helping organizations reduce testing timelines while meeting critical compliance requirements and adhering to security best practices.

It provides immediate access to an on-demand global network of pay-per-engagement, or pay-per-finding pen testers, thoroughly vetted, intelligently matched, and expertly managed through the Bugcrowd platform. Bugcrowd Classic Pen Test programs can be launched in under 72 hours and provide day-1 visibility into incoming vulnerabilities as they are received and validated.

"Organizations with regulatory and compliance requirements, and dynamic development cycles, need rapid, reliable, and fully-integrated pen testing, whenever, and wherever it best fits their application security lifecycle," says Mark Milani, global head of product and engineering at Bugcrowd. "Classic Pen Test provides customers predictability within their security budgets and transparency in their security programs. Powered by Bugcrowd's platform, Classic Pen Test offers the same immediate access to the Crowd, same expert triage, management, and SDLC integrations as Bugcrowd Next Generation Pen Test."

Users can buy blocks of testing pre- or post-scoping for maximum flexibility, and add-ons like retesting, executive reporting, and fast-track testing give the ability to create the right test for any engagement.

You can find out more about Bugcrowd's penetration testing offerings on its site.

Image credit: Den Rise/ Shutterstock