COBOL programmers -- your time may have come

No Comments

COBOL code

If, like me, your early introduction to computers was learning to code COBOL, don't despair because those old skills may still prove useful.

Research by jobs website Indeed has noted a 200 percent surge of interest in jobs and web searches for COBOL this month after the New Jersey governor made a plea for developers to help the state process unemployment claims.

By analyzing data from the Indeed site, which has 250 million unique visitors every month, and corroborating with Google Trends data on web searches, the research uncovered the massive spike in COBOL interest.

Indeed COBOL graphic

Simon Williams, CEO of IT services company NTT DATA UK says:

It comes as no surprise that there has been a surge in interest in COBOL. There are a lot of legacy systems in operation, reliant on legacy code. This has to be a wakeup call -- if organisations don't have the skills to maintain their code, they need to modernise.

Legacy modernisation has been a balance between the risk of replacing old technology and the risk of not having the skills to maintain it. This time has accelerated the realisation that half moving to digital is not enough. Whether it is moving off legacy code or migration to the cloud business need to go fully digital. This also gives businesses the opportunity to update and modernise their systems.

Although it was introduced in the era of punch cards and mainframe computers, COBOL has endured over the years, especially in back-office tasks such as processing forms and payments. Thousands of enterprises and public sector organizations still rely on mainframe systems running COBOL for tasks such as banking transactions, payroll, and enterprise resource planning. But finding skilled programmers to maintain the billions of lines of COBOL code in use is becoming increasingly difficult.

Image credit[email protected]/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

COBOL programmers -- your time may have come

Sophos pushes out emergency patch to fix XG Firewall zero-day vulnerability

New Android ransomware masquerades as FBI message

Kingston launches KC2500 M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD

Americans fear the COVID-19 crisis will lead to more government tracking

New solution helps defend business endpoints

Coronavirus pandemic means Apple will probably delay the next iPhone release

Most Commented Stories

Another Windows 10 update is causing serious problems, reducing performance, crashing and deleting files

87 Comments

Ubuntu 20.04-based Linux Lite 5.0 RC1 is here to replace Windows on your PC

64 Comments

How to download the Windows 10 May 2020 Update ISO right now

52 Comments

Microsoft is bombarding Chrome-using Outlook.com visitors with ads for Edge

30 Comments

How to easily lock down Windows 10, block telemetry, and uninstall unwanted apps

30 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.