TEAMGROUP puts RGB lighting into a USB flash drive -- because why not?

No Comments

RGB makes everything better, right? Keyboards, mice, RAM, and more — all are improved by the beautiful lighting effects. As far as I’m concerned, RGB lighting should be in everything. Hell, I’d be happy to have an RGB toilet bowl!

And now, RGB fans have yet another product to gush over — a USB flash drive. Yes, TEAMGROUP has managed to cram RGB into a thumb drive, and it is actually more than just cosmetic. Called “T-FORCE SPARK RGB,” the drive’s lighting color changes to tell the user the available storage capacity. For instance, the light will be blue when the drive is less than 81% full. When storage is between 81% and 92%, the color changes to yellow, and when 93% and above, it turns red. Cool, huh?

The company explains, “TEAMGROUP launches the T-FORCE SPARK RGB USB Flash Drive with a capless design and a sliding connector to avoid the problem of losing the cap. The RGB lighting effect is designed with gaming elements and smart capacity status indicator.  When connecting to Windows, the blue, yellow and red light will flash to display the capacity ratio during reading and writing. It shows current storage status easily, and this practical function can make a big leap forward in storage efficiency.”

TEAMGROUP shares specifications below.

Model SPARK RGB
Interface USB 3.2 Gen 1 (3.0/3.1)
Capacity 128GB
Color Black
Voltage DC+5V
Weight 25g
Data Transfer Rate Read: 180MB/s Max
Write: 90MB/s Max
Dimensions 60.9(L) x20.4 (W) x8.6 (H) mm
Warranty Lifetime warranty

Are you someone that has trouble choosing a capacity when buying a flash drive? I have good news; the SPARK only comes in only one size — 128GB. Unfortunately, pricing and availability are not yet known, but the drive should show up on Amazon here soon.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

TEAMGROUP puts RGB lighting into a USB flash drive -- because why not?

Bugcrowd seeks to disrupt the pen test market with new service

Fedora 32 Linux-based operating system available for download with GNOME 3.36

Cloud spend soars as organizations adapt to COVID-19

New app improves CRM data quality for Microsoft Dynamics 365 users

Microsoft enables Differential Sync for all OneDrive file types

COBOL programmers -- your time may have come

Most Commented Stories

Another Windows 10 update is causing serious problems, reducing performance, crashing and deleting files

88 Comments

Ubuntu 20.04-based Linux Lite 5.0 RC1 is here to replace Windows on your PC

64 Comments

How to download the Windows 10 May 2020 Update ISO right now

52 Comments

Microsoft is bombarding Chrome-using Outlook.com visitors with ads for Edge

30 Comments

How to easily lock down Windows 10, block telemetry, and uninstall unwanted apps

30 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.