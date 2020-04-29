Clumio adds Microsoft 365 protection to its SaaS enterprise backup solution

Enterprises and their data are vulnerable, perhaps more so than ever right now, with COVID related phishing scams booming.

Backup specialist Clumio is adding Microsoft 365 to its secure backup as a service offering, providing organizations running Microsoft 365 with a globally consolidated data protection service.

Companies are constantly at risk of suffering data loss or ransomware attacks, and those running Microsoft 365 need a comprehensive backup strategy. Microsoft's service protection responsibility is limited to infrastructure levels, including infrastructure availability, security and access controls. This means the responsibility for all data protection -- including data security, privacy and retention -- falls to the user.

Clumio offers a unified backup solution that protects public cloud, private cloud and SaaS with a single service for VMware, VMware Cloud on AWS, AWS EBS and now Microsoft 365. This single solution provides companies with always-on security, fast restores and compliance. In addition air gap data protection enables recovery from data loss and ransomware.

"The addition of Microsoft 365 to our enterprise backup as a service will bolster companies' data protection strategies regardless of where they are on their cloud journeys," says Poojan Kumar, CEO and co-founder of Clumio. “Other backup vendors offer DIY or 'wannabe' SaaS solutions that leave customers open to ransomware and data loss and require the customer to absorb additional hardware and software infrastructure management tasks and costs. Clumio is arming companies with a single backup as a service solution for secure and compliant data protection -- with predictable costs and no infrastructure to manage and unprecedented simplicity."

Clumio for Microsoft 365 is priced on a per user per month basis and will be available from May 6. You can find out more on the Clumio site.

