Microsoft releases Windows 10 Insider Build 19619 to the Fast ring

If you’re feeling a little bored in lockdown, here’s Microsoft with a new Windows 10 build to entertain Insiders on the Fast ring.

Well, 'entertain' might be pushing it as there’s nothing too exciting in this new build. It’s mostly just fixes.

There’s one listed improvement:

If the Sync button under Settings > Time & Language > Time fails due to network connectivity, the error now tells you that’s the issue.

And a handful of fixes:

Fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders experiencing bugchecks with error DPC WATCHDOG VIOLATION in the last few builds. This is also believed to be the root cause of some Insiders experiencing their PC frequently freezing.

Fixed an issue while typing into the browser that could result in the Japanese IME unexpectedly being in Private mode even though the browser wasn’t in inPrivate mode.

Fixed an issue causing many Schannel errors to appear in the System event log.

Fixed an issue resulting in some unexpected characters showing up in the text strings of intl.cpl’s Additional Settings > Currency.

Fixed an issue resulting in stordiag.exe crashing on launch if you tried to open it while running a repro mode trace while filing feedback under the "Disks and Storage" context in the Feedback Hub.

Known issues are:

Microsoft is aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3 that resolves the known issue with Edge.

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Microsoft is still investigating an issue where the Documents and Downloads sections under Privacy show a broken icon next to their page name (just a rectangle).

Microsoft is investigating reports that the battery icon on the lock screen always shows close to empty, regardless of actual battery levels.

Microsoft is investigating reports of IIS configuration being set to default after taking a new build. You will need to back up your IIS configuration and restore it after the new build is installed successfully.

Quickly switching between WSL distros using the File Explorer integration could cause a transient access error. Microsoft has identified the cause of this issue and will be releasing a fix soon.

