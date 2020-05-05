Ashampoo WinOptimizer 18 is here to speed up and help maintain your PC

Everyone likes the idea of a computer speed boost, right? While some people are happy to get theirs hands dirty and spend time tinkering with endless settings, there are plenty of others who would rather that things were taken care of for them. Ashampoo has just released WinOptimizer 18, the system optimization software that aims to cater for people who fall into both camps.

This is a company that has a long record of producing handy utilities for Windows, and with WinOptimizer 18 this tradition continues. The program is made up of a series of system optimization and clean-up modules that you can work through one at a time, or you can use the one-click optimization to automate and speed up the process.

The program uses a range of techniques to clear out unnecessary files, stop unneeded apps and services from running in the background and also provide you with a wealth of information about your computer and its performance. You can easily monitor the hardware you have, and run benchmarks to see how it fares against other systems.

Ashampoo WinOptimizer 18 is highly versatile and flexible. You can not only use the on-demand automated options for a quick fix, but also operate each of the clean-up and optimization modules whenever you feel a particular aspect of your system needs a boost. There are also three automated tools that can run in the background. Auto-Clean protects your privacy by cleaning up after applications, while Live-Tuner optimizes application startup times on the fly. There's also Game-Booster to help you get the best possible performance from games by killing any processes that are not entirely necessary.

There's a lot here that will appeal to anyone who is looking to get a speed boost, or who just wants to make sure that everything is running as well as it should. But there are also important features here for anyone who is concerned about privacy. As well as helping you to clean up your online traces and stop your web browser from gathering information about you, WinOptimizer 18 also makes it easy to stop Windows 10's various forms of telemetry.

Ashampoo WinOptimizer 18 is available right now. It usually sells for $49.99, but at the moment it is on sale for the reduced price of $29.99. Best of all, a single license enables you to install the software on up to ten computers, making it amazing value for money and a cheap and easy way to keep all of the computers in a household running at peak performance.