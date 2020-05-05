IBM uses the power of Watson to automate IT operations

Normally at this time of year IBM's annual Think conference would be getting underway. This year's event is, of course, being held digitally and has kicked off with some new announcements.

The first is the unveiling of IBM Watson AIOps, a new offering that uses AI to automate how enterprises self-detect, diagnose and respond to IT anomalies in real time.

Watson AIOps enables organizations to introduce automation at the infrastructure level and is designed to help CIOs better predict and shape future outcomes, focus resources on higher-value work and be better prepared to build more responsive and intelligent networks that can stay up and running longer.

It's built on the latest release of Red Hat OpenShift to run across hybrid cloud environments and works in conjunction with technologies at the center of today’s distributed work environment, such as Slack and Box. It also works with providers of traditional IT monitoring solutions, like Mattermost and ServiceNow.

"The greatest challenge for organizations is one of alignment. Slack is most valuable when it integrates tightly with the other tools customers use every day, bringing critical business information into channels where it can be collaborated on by teams," says Slack CEO and co-founder, Stewart Butterfield, "By using Slack with Watson AIOps, IT operators can effectively collaborate on incident solutions, allowing them to spend critical time solving problems rather than identifying them."

In addition to automating IT operations, IBM is announcing a series of new and updated capabilities designed to give CIOs a playbook for operating in this new environment. These are designed to help with business planning and operations and to automate call centers.

"What we've learned from companies all over the world is that there are three major factors that will determine the success of AI in business -- language, automation and trust," says Rob Thomas, senior vice president, cloud and data platform at IBM. "The COVID-19 crisis and increased demand for remote work capabilities are driving the need for AI automation at an unprecedented rate and pace. With automation, we are empowering next generation CIOs and their teams to prioritize the crucial work of today's digital enterprises -- managing and mining data to apply predictive insights that help lead to more impactful business results and lower cost."

You can find out more about Watson AIOps on the IBM site.

Photo Credit: Wright Studio/Shutterstock