Microsoft releases Forza Street for free on iOS and Android, but the game is a total clunker

While video games on PCs and consoles can be great, the titles released for smartphones are often quite bad. On-screen controls can be inaccurate and hard to use, leading to a very frustrating experience. Alternatively, developers can "dumb down" their games for mobile with simpler controls, but this often makes them nothing more than time-wasters -- something to do while sitting on the toilet, for instance.

Today, Turn 10 Studios (a Microsoft-owned game studio) releases Forza Street for iOS and Android. The racing game is "free" to play, which is cool, but sadly, it does offer in-game purchases to try and suck some money from your wallet. I installed it on my iPhone, and from what I can tell, the game kind of stinks. In my time "racing" I didn't even get to steer the car! Seriously. Instead, you just hold down a virtual gas pedal. Around turns, you let go of the pedal when the road turns yellow and then hold it down when it turns yellow again. That's pretty much it -- that seems to be the game. Maybe it gets better later, but I won't be finding out. Does the game look good? Absolutely. Is it fun? Heavens, no!

"Forza Street is now available globally to download on your iOS and Android devices! This all-new Forza experience lets you jump into the game for quick, under-a-minute races where you compete to unlock new cars and upgrade parts to grow your car collection. We are excited for iOS and Android players to jump into this free to play mobile experience designed to be played anytime, anywhere, and excite anyone who loves cars," says Andy Beaudoin, Turn 10 Studios Design Director, Forza Street.

Beaudoin further says, "As a special gift to everyone who plays Forza Street between today and June 5 2020, players will receive a 2017 Ford GT and added in-game credits and gold to help you unlock new cars and grow your car collection! Anyone who downloads through the Galaxy Store on their Samsung devices will receive the 2015 Ford Mustang GT with a custom Galaxy themed paint. If players have the latest Galaxy S20 devices, they will also receive the 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with a Custom Galaxy, and in-game credits and gold."

If you want to download Forza Street for iOS or Android, you can use the below links. Should you download it, though? Yeah, sure, why the hell not... Look, even though the game seems to be a clunker, it is still free -- you have nothing to lose from trying it yourself. Hell, you might even like it. If you do enjoy the game, please tell me in the comments below.

