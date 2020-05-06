ESET improves security management for Azure users

As organizations move more of their systems to the cloud, they need security solutions that maintain visibility while keeping them safe.

Cybersecurity company ESET is releasing an upgraded version of its Security Management Center for Microsoft Azure, aimed at providing complete, real-time network visibility.

It's a cloud-based management solution that gives businesses the capability to deploy, update and manage all ESET security solutions from a single console. The upgraded management console is suited to both small and large organizations already using Microsoft Azure and requires no additional hardware or license fees.

The solution enables businesses to manage all physical and virtual desktops and servers running on Windows, macOS and Linux, as well as supporting full Mobile Device Management (MDM) of Android and iOS devices. The ESET Security Management Center combines the management of multiple endpoint products, including ESET Enterprise Inspector and ESET Dynamic Threat Defense, in one easy-to-use hub, also accessible via a browser. This means organizations get multi-layered protection that addresses threat prevention, detection, assessment and response.

In addition there's a fully customizable notification system, allowing users to configure notifications with the exact information they need to keep their systems safe.

"We are dedicated to providing our users with the very best in IT security, and our wide range of product offerings for a variety of platforms and devices exemplifies this," says Igor Hula, product manager at ESET. "We believe every business should be equipped with cutting-edge technology in order to keep both their employees and customers safe and secure, and we are continuously improving and adapting our solutions to ensure this. It is vital that businesses of all sizes are supported by a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy -- advanced and easy-to-use solutions mean businesses can focus on their goals, knowing they are securely protected."

You can find out more on the ESET site.

Photo Credit: Jirsak/Shutterstock