Women are better at cybersecurity than men

Women are better at cybersecurity and protecting themselves online, new research by password manager app NordPass suggests.

The survey shows that women are more concerned about the potential harm of their personal online accounts being hacked. They also tend to use unique passwords more often than men.

The study of 1,400 people in the US and UK reveals that 43 percent of women always use a unique password for online store accounts, 57 percent for banks and other financial institutions, 50 percent for personal email, and 38 percent for communication apps. In comparison, only 36 percent of men use unique passwords for online stores, 50 percent for banks and other financial accounts, 42 percent for personal email, and 31 percent for communication apps.

"Using unique passwords for your accounts is one of the best things you can do for your online safety," says Chad Hammond, security expert at NordPass. "People who reuse passwords for different accounts are at a higher risk of getting hacked."

It seems this cautious attitude pays off as fewer women fall victim to cybercrime too, out of all the surveyed people, 22 percent overall have been victims. 46 percent of the victims were women, whereas 54 percent were men.

Age is a factor too with younger people tending to be more irresponsible when it comes to securing their accounts. 18-24 year-olds are the least worried about password security and the harm caused by hacking, whereas 25-35 year-olds are the most concerned about the possible damage. However, their usage of unique passwords does not differ from other age groups.

Resetting and coping with passwords is stressful for more than 30 percent of people, however, losing a vital password without a password reset option is far more stressful. 68 percent of the respondents agreed that it’s as stressful as dismissal from work or changing jobs.

Data breach and identity theft are deemed even more stressful. 78 percent of respondents compared a data breach to personal injury, illness, and financial problems. 82 percent compared identity theft to having personal documents stolen or losing a wallet.

"Although stressful, effective password management is crucial," adds Hammond. "The total cost of reported cybercrimes exceeded $3.5 billion in 2019, and it is unlikely to fall. Therefore, coming up with strong and unique passwords is the least people can do to protect themselves online."

