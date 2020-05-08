To celebrate the launch of the brand new Downloadcrew, we're giving you AVG Internet Security 2020, worth $69.95, for free!

During 'shelter at home' many have had to resort to working outside the office. If your employer didn’t have the time or finances to provide new equipment, you may be forced to use your own computer(s) for a prolonged period on sensitive material.

Ask yourself: is your network safe? In the absence of your IT department, you’ll need to rely on your own know-how. Better still, install commercial-grade security software -- and there’s few better than Avast’s AVG Internet Security 2020.

And here’s the clincher: we’re giving it to you completely for FREE. Yes, you heard us right -- instead of paying $69.99, you can claim a free single-PC, one-year license to protect your work computer, whether it’s a laptop or desktop.

AVG Internet Security 2020 has received the highest 'Top Rated' award from world-renowned AV Comparatives in its 2019 roundup, thanks in part to AVG using tried-and-tested technology from parent company Avast.

AVG Internet Security 2020 offers your PC everything you need to keep safe and secure. There’s day-to-day protection against the latest threats, of course, while web and email protection insulate you from phishing attempts. The hacker attack module stops third parties gaining access to your PC or data, and the privacy protection module keeps your personal information secure by monitoring for suspicious activity, encrypting your files, permanently shredding documents and stopping apps from taking over your webcam. Last -- but not least -- a payment shield will stop you from accessing fake websites.

AVG Ultimate 2020 takes Internet Security 2020 and adds in two extra products: AVG Secure VPN 2020 and AVG TuneUp 2020.

AVG Secure VPN allows you to access the internet securely by encrypting your connection, allowing you to safely connect even to insecure public Wi-Fi hot spots. It also anonymizes your connection by routing your traffic through one of its own servers to mask your true location.

The program also gives you a choice of servers across 36 countries, allowing you to access some services that are normally restricted by location. Thanks to its bullet-proof 256-bit AES encryption, there are no 'leaks' either, ensuring you remain safe online.

AVG TuneUp will keep your PCs and Macs fighting fit with this powerful maintenance and optimization tool. It’ll help keep your hard drive free from clutter, eliminate unwanted programs, speed up performance and help fix hard drive issues too. And what about your mobile devices? No matter, AVG Cleaner provides tools to clean unwanted files from your Android and iOS phones and tablets too.