Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-eighty-five in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Users who run the new Microsoft Edge web browser may have noticed that the add-ons startpage has been redesigned. The May 2020 Update for Windows 10 will be released at the end of May to the public.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

PCmover - Windows Store Edition

PCmover - Windows Store Edition is a free version of PCmover that Windows 10 users may use to transfer files -- Music, Documents, Videos, and Pictures -- from one Windows 10 device to another.

All it takes is to run the software on both devices to get started. You may select the data that you want moved to the new PC when you use the application.

You can check out this Betanews article for additional information and a special offer for PCmover Home 11.

Surface Audio

Microsoft released the Surface Audio application for Windows 10, Google Android and Apple iOS systems this week. It is the companion app to Surface Earbuds and Surface Headphones, and allows users to customize settings and update the audio devices.

Functionality includes viewing battery info and volume level as well as device information, setting personalizations, equalizer settings, Cortana integration, language settings, resetting the devices to factory settings, and tutorials.

Windows 10 themes

Amazon Landscapes PREMIUM, 20 4K images of waterways and forests of the most diverse region in the world.

Amazon Wildlife PREMIUM, 18 4k images of animal species of the Amazon rainforest.

Beauty of China PREMIUM, 16 4K images of breathtaking views of China.

Reclaimed by Nature, 16 images of vehicles and architecture overtaken by nature.

Notable Updates

Windows Terminal 1.0 RC1 update brings the terminal application closer to final release.

