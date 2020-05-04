Microsoft is going to release Windows 10 May 2020 Update knowing it contains a bug

In the last few days it was revealed that Microsoft has delayed the release of Windows 10 May 2020 Update until the end of May in order to fix a zero-day vulnerability. But even when this is patched, the build will not be perfect.

Microsoft is releasing Windows 10 version 2004 / Windows 10 20H1 / Windows 10 May 2020 Update knowing that it includes another bug -- one that will be fixed with a subsequent patch.

As we reported just the other day, Microsoft had originally planned for build 19041.207 to be the release build, but instead pushed out "one more fix" in the form of build 19041.208. Even with this release, the company concedes that there are problems, and they are not going to be fixed before the May 2020 Update is rolled out.

Microsoft explains

We are aware of an issue where using the DISM (Deployment Image Servicing and Management) tool to repair corruption on systems running the May 2020 Update does not always report the correct status. This will be fixed in an upcoming servicing release.

It's impossible to say just how long it will be before this issue is addressed, but Microsoft clearly doesn't regard it as important enough to fix ahead of the main release.

Image credit: g0d4ather and StockSmartStart / Shutterstock