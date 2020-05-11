Make good use of your lockdown with free 'Learn From Home Day'

If you fancy using your increased time at home to learn some new skills but haven't got around to it yet, you are about to run out of excuses.

This Wednesday, May 13th, sees the launch of Codeacademy's Learn From Home Day a set of interactive classes on a range of different topics, organized in partnership with other enterprises. From 10:45 am to 5:45 pm ET there will be a choice of sessions covering subjects as diverse as coding, drawing, cooking, parenting and more.

"This moment in time with the global pandemic is bigger than any one of us -- and that's why we need to come together," says Zach Sims, CEO and co-founder of Codecademy. "By collaborating with other brands to host the inaugural 'Learn From Home Day,' we want to help people feel a greater sense of purpose, inspire them to learn more, and feel a little less alone. The takeaway will be that you can learn a new skill from anywhere, at any time, and gain a greater feeling of accomplishment, growth, and optimism as a result."

Sessions confirmed up to now include (all timings ET):

10:45am (15 min): Warm welcome from Alyssa and Codecademy CEO Zach Sims

11:00am (25 min): Improving Your Whole Self, Keynote with Jerry Colonna, CEO at Reboot

11:30am (25 min): A Fireside Chat on Startups with Y Combinator

12:00pm (25 min): Cooking with Food52

12:30pm (25 min): Parenting during the Pandemic with Fatherly

1:00pm (25 min): Make a Track with Splice

1:30pm (55 min): Streaming Best Practices with Twitch

2:30pm (25 min): Mindfulness and Meditation with Headspace

3:00pm (25 min): Learn How to Network with brunchwork

3:30pm (25 min): Drawing for Inner Calm with SkillShare

4:00pm (25 min): Learn a Language with Duolingo

4:30pm (55 min): Learn to Code with Codecademy

5:30pm (25 min): Sleeping Well with Casper and Dr. Frank Lipman

6:00pm (15 min): Closing and Next Steps with Codecademy

You can register to take part on the Codeacademy site.

Image credit: maxkabakov/depositphotos.com