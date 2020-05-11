Thunderspy vulnerability in Thunderbolt 3 allows hackers to steal files from Windows and Linux machines

Security researcher Björn Ruytenberg has revealed details of a vulnerability in the Thunderbolt 3 standard. The security flaw means that it is possible for a hacker with physical access to a computer to copy data even if the files are encrypted and the computer is locked.

The vulnerability affects all systems with Thunderbolt ports that shipped between 2011 and 2020, but some systems that shipped since 2019 have Kernel DMA Protection which means they are only partly at risk. Testing tools are available for both Windows and Linux so you can check to see if your computer is vulnerable.

Writing about his findings, Ruytenberg explains that Thunderspy is a stealth attack that leaves no traces, and no form of phishing or social engineering is needed. Another particularly worrying feature of the vulnerability is just how quickly it can be executed. In all, a total of seven vulnerabilities were found in Intel's Thunderbolt 3 implementation. Intel, Apple and 11 OEMs/ODMs and the Linux kernel security team have been notified about the problems.

Ruytenberg explains:

Thunderspy works even if you follow best security practices by locking or suspending your computer when leaving briefly, and if your system administrator has set up the device with Secure Boot, strong BIOS and operating system account passwords, and enabled full disk encryption. All the attacker needs is 5 minutes alone with the computer, a screwdriver, and some easily portable hardware.

You can see the attack being carried out in the video below:

You can download Spycheck for Windows or Spycheck for Linux to find out if your computer is at risk. The bad news is that there isn't a fix available for these vulnerabilities at the moment. If your system is found to be at risk, all you can really do is to follow the best practice advice of not leaving your computer unattended.

