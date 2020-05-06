Zoom has another security update on the way to cut down on Zoombombing

No Comments

Zoom logo on a building

It seems like it's been a little while since we heard much about Zoom, but we're still in the company's self-imposed 90-day security clean-up operation.

Having already released numerous updates to help lock down the video conferencing software, Zoom is about to release a new update that will help clamp down on the problem of Zoombombing for people with free accounts.

See also:

The update is scheduled to be released on May 9 and it gives users greater control over personal meeting IDs (PMIs). These are essentially meeting links, and they have been open to abuse, leading to problems with unwanted arrivals in Zoom meetings -- so-called Zoombombing.

Now admins and account holders have the option of disabling PMIs when scheduling or starting an instant meeting. Zoom explains in a blog post:

Because PMIs are always accessible using the same ID or meeting link, anyone can join unless they're properly secured. Disabling the use of PMIs reduces that risk altogether and doesn't leave PMI security up to individual users. This option to disable PMIs can be locked at the account or group level.

In conjunction with passwords for all meetings, enforced use of waiting rooms for meeting participants, and changing screen sharing to be host-only by default, Zoom and its users will be hoping that security is taking a step in the right direction.

Image credit: Michael Vi / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Zoom has another security update on the way to cut down on Zoombombing

ESET improves security management for Azure users

Twitter gives some users the ability to edit tweets... sort of

Microsoft releases Forza Street for free on iOS and Android, but the game is a total clunker

Firefox 76 expands Lockwise password manager capabilities

Ashampoo WinOptimizer 18 is here to speed up and help maintain your PC

Wunderlist is (almost) dead, long live Zenkit To Do!

Most Commented Stories

Forget about Ubuntu Linux, because the superior Pop!_OS 20.04 LTS is here

56 Comments

Microsoft is going to release Windows 10 May 2020 Update knowing it contains a bug

20 Comments

Microsoft shifts the focus of Windows 10X to single-screen devices

11 Comments

Microsoft may have delayed Windows 10 May 2020 Update to fix a zero-day exploit

10 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Insider Build 19619 to the Fast ring

9 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.