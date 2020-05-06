Zoom has another security update on the way to cut down on Zoombombing

It seems like it's been a little while since we heard much about Zoom, but we're still in the company's self-imposed 90-day security clean-up operation.

Having already released numerous updates to help lock down the video conferencing software, Zoom is about to release a new update that will help clamp down on the problem of Zoombombing for people with free accounts.

See also:

The update is scheduled to be released on May 9 and it gives users greater control over personal meeting IDs (PMIs). These are essentially meeting links, and they have been open to abuse, leading to problems with unwanted arrivals in Zoom meetings -- so-called Zoombombing.

Now admins and account holders have the option of disabling PMIs when scheduling or starting an instant meeting. Zoom explains in a blog post:

Because PMIs are always accessible using the same ID or meeting link, anyone can join unless they're properly secured. Disabling the use of PMIs reduces that risk altogether and doesn't leave PMI security up to individual users. This option to disable PMIs can be locked at the account or group level.

In conjunction with passwords for all meetings, enforced use of waiting rooms for meeting participants, and changing screen sharing to be host-only by default, Zoom and its users will be hoping that security is taking a step in the right direction.

Image credit: Michael Vi / Shutterstock