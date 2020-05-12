The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is here

The smart home concept is one of best uses of technology and the internet. Not only do these smart devices provide convenience, they also offer increased safety and protection too. For instance, an outdoor Wi-Fi camera can alert you to intruders that are lurking around your residence. Meanwhile, a smart light bulb can make those same intruders think you are home — even when you are away on vacation.

Another cool smart home product type that offers both convenience and safety is an internet-connected deadbolt. These devices can remotely unlock your door for welcomed visitors, and lock the door when you forget yo do so before leaving home. Today, the much-anticipated August Wi-Fi Smart Lock finally becomes available for purchase. The sleek (diameter: 72mm, depth: 46mm) lock is powered by two CR123 batteries and is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant.

“The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is a sleek new offering — one that is 45 percent smaller in volume and 20 percent slimmer than the August Smart Lock Pro, yet still delivers the same advanced features, functionality and security. From convenient access sharing and remote management to automatic locking/unlocking and 24/7 monitoring to strict security and privacy policies, it provides users with complete control over and insight into their front door’s activities, from anywhere in the world,” says August.

The company further says, “The new smart lock provides a smoother turning mechanism and its face offers softer surface transitions and rounded edges, while the refined, textured ridges surrounding the lock invite tactility when the lock is manually rotated. There is also a new August badge that visually helps users identify the device’s lock status.”

Jason Johnson, co-founder of August, provides the following statement.

We’re always looking to explore how far we can push front door access, and the next frontier we wanted to tackle was fitting all the benefits of an August Smart Lock into a more discreet, yet beautiful package. Designing and building this new compact smart lock that offers as many capabilities as it does was no easy feat, so we are extremely proud to be able to provide our current and future customers with the best available product on the market.

As you can expect, the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is not an inexpensive affair. It can be had today in either matte black or silver for a sky-high $249. While that is a lot of money, as the old adage goes, “you get what you pay for.” If you want to purchase it, you can do so from Best Buy here.