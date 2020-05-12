Hackers favor quieter methods to attack websites

No Comments

web address

While high profile attacks like phishing scams targeting stimulus payments make the headlines, a new report shows they are actually on the decline.

The annual security report from website security specialist SiteLock finds that quiet attack methods, like backdoor files, are more favored among hackers as they become increasingly sophisticated and turn to methods that can go undetected and deliver the biggest payout.

Among the key findings are that websites are experiencing an average of 94 attacks per day per site (up 52 percent from the previous year). Some 12.8 million sites on the internet are currently infected with malware.

Of these infected sites 65 percent had at least one backdoor (50 percent last year), while 48 percent of infected sites had at least one filehacker (47 percent last year).

This compares to a decline in 'noisy' malware, just six percent of infected sites had at least one defacement file (15 percent last year), five percent had at least one SEO spam file (18 percent last year, and one percent had at least one cryptominer (two percent last year).

The report finds that WordPress plugins often present problems. Every five plugins you add to your site doubles the risk of it being compromised and sites with plugins installed are more likely to be compromised than average.

You can find out more about the findings on the SiteLock blog.

Photo Credit: Yuriy Boyko/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

AOMEI makes its cloud management tool free for three months

Hackers favor quieter methods to attack websites

5 phishing attack methods every business should know in 2020

Jeff Bezos can't lose

FBackup 8.7 released with backup plugin support for iTunes and Spotify -- Backup4All 8.7 Professional is 67% off MSRP

Things to do while you're stuck at home thanks to COVID-19

Das Keyboard 4C tenkeyless mechanical keyboard gets massive refresh

Most Commented Stories

ADATA SU720 SATA SSD is a drop-in upgrade for all you maniacs still using hard disk drives

77 Comments

Microsoft opens a can of whoop-ass on reply-all email storms in Office 365

66 Comments

Microsoft unveils Surface Go 2, proving the company doesn't know when to quit

33 Comments

ViacomCBS brings Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and more to YouTube TV

15 Comments

Laplink launches a free Windows Store edition of PCmover

11 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.