Microsoft begins to kill off Windows 10 support for 32-bit systems

No Comments

A growing number of Linux distributions no longer offer 32-bit versions, and that’s a trend that’s very much set to continue.

If you’re a Windows user running older hardware, then you’ll be pleased that Microsoft has yet to follow suit, but starting with the next version of Windows 10, the May 2020 Update (or 2004 if you prefer), the software developer is finally beginning the process of killing off support for non-64-bit systems.

According to the updated Minimum Hardware Requirements page, as spotted by Neowin:

Beginning with Windows 10, version 2004, all new Windows 10 systems will be required to use 64-bit builds and Microsoft will no longer release 32-bit builds for OEM distribution. This does not impact 32-bit customer systems that are manufactured with earlier versions of Windows 10; Microsoft remains committed to providing feature and security updates on these devices, including continued 32-bit media availability in non-OEM channels to support various upgrade installation scenarios.

As Microsoft explains, the change doesn’t currently impact existing 32-bit PCs. You can, for now, still buy and install Windows 10 on a non-64-bit PC, and upgrade an older OS to the newest version of Windows 10. However, the move is clearly another nail in the coffin for 32-bit systems. If OEMs can’t bundle Windows 10 with 32-bit PCs, which already have limited appeal, there’s little reason to continue making them.

Image credit: Feng Yu/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft begins to kill off Windows 10 support for 32-bit systems

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19628, changes the development branch

Microsoft makes potentially unwanted apps (PUA) blocking easier in Windows 10 version 2004

Amazon launches new Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablets

New access suite helps companies integrate their security

Microsoft releases Windows 10 May 2020 Update to developers

Zero trust adoption grows as businesses look for end-to-end security

Most Commented Stories

ADATA SU720 SATA SSD is a drop-in upgrade for all you maniacs still using hard disk drives

77 Comments

Microsoft opens a can of whoop-ass on reply-all email storms in Office 365

70 Comments

Microsoft unveils Surface Go 2, proving the company doesn't know when to quit

33 Comments

ViacomCBS brings Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and more to YouTube TV

15 Comments

Laplink launches a free Windows Store edition of PCmover

11 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.