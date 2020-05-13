New access suite helps companies integrate their security

It's not uncommon for enterprises to use a number of different analytics and operations tools as part of their security posture.

Managing these different tools as part of an overall policy, though, can be difficult. Pulse Secure is launching a new suite of secure access solutions for hybrid IT that provides organizations with a simplified, modular and integrated approach to modernize their access productivity, management and control.

Pulse Access Suite Plus provides adaptive identity and device authentication, protected connectivity, extensive visibility and analytics, and threat response across mobile, network and multi-cloud environments.

By consolidating a range of security access tools into an integrated platform, enterprises gain easy access for users and a single-pane interface to streamline provisioning, management and scalability. They can centrally orchestrate zero trust policy to ensure compliant access to applications, resources and services across distributed network, private cloud and public cloud environments.

"Now more than ever, companies must enable Secure Access solutions that enable them to digitally transform their organizations while providing their users simple, secure, and consistent access to their applications and infrastructure regardless of where they are deployed and independent of device and location," says Sudhakar Ramakrishna, CEO of Pulse Secure. "With our new Pulse Access Suite Plus, organizations gain more flexibility and capabilities to empower workforce mobility, and quickly scale secure access functions to optimize resources, support new business requirements, incorporate acquisitions, ensure business continuity and meet data protection requirements."

Features of the suite include secure remote and cloud access with zero trust policy enforcement, multi-factor authentication and single sign-on, device compliance and mobile device management, endpoint and IoT device profiling, and network access control, plus User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) and anomaly detection.

You can find out more on the Pulse Secure site.

Photo credit: Pakhnyushcha / Shutterstock

