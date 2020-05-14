Free service simplifies encrypting and sharing confidential data

Distributed cloud service company Volterra is launching a new service to encrypt and share public data without the need for passwords and public keys.

VoltShare is available as downloadable software (or an API and SDK) that operates locally on a PC or mobile device to easily encrypt sensitive data for sharing with target recipients through email or via existing collaboration platforms such as Slack, Teams and Dropbox.

File and data encryption is normally done in one of two ways. The most common approach is a sender encrypts information using a high-strength algorithm and generates a unique password for decryption by the recipient. This means the password must be securely shared with the same recipient as the encrypted data, which means sending it via a second email or other communication. The other way is to use an enterprise-grade encryption technology like PGP or other public-key cryptography along with enterprise vaults. This though is complex and costly to implement and operate.

With VoltShare the user downloads the application, registers and creates an account. They then simply add text and/or attach a file, create a policy based on the recipients' email address and duration, and share the encrypted content via email or their existing collaboration tool.

When the recipient gets the encrypted data, they decrypt it using VoltShare, as long as they're using the email address specified by the sender and are within the specified timeframe, the data decrypts automatically.

"The dramatic rise in remote work is here to stay for the long term. With so many employees working at home, it’s more important than ever that they can securely share data and leverage the leading collaboration platforms without having to worry about their data being compromised," says Manish Mehta, chief security architect at Volterra. "Unfortunately, this market has been stagnant, with organizations never moving beyond the use of passwords and public keys. By eliminating them both, VoltShare provides the safest method for end-to-end encryption in a way that’s very simple for end users to adopt."

VoltShare is available from today as a free software download for base users and there's a paid enterprise subscription for increased security and compliance.

Photo credit: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock