I'm back on Chrome OS with the Lenovo 100E Chromebook [Review]

The keyboard on my beloved Asus C206 died recently. I gave it life support, but it didn’t last long. For the past couple of weeks I’ve been using my Windows 10 laptop, and I like it. I use it regularly for tasks Chrome OS can’t do -- some programs just require Windows.

Now I’ve received a new Chromebook (new to me that is), the Lenovo 100E, and have been using it a little while. Let me tell you what I think of this iteration. Obviously, this is my opinion, yours may vary.

First I am happy to be back on an 11-inch screen (my Windows device is 17-inches), and over the last five years I’ve got used to this smaller size and I like the compact keyboard. It has two USB-C ports, one for charging, two USB 3.0 ports, Micro-SD and an audio jack.

It comes with 32GB of storage, but if you spend an extra $10 you get a 32GB card to expand it -- the slot is on the left side. The seller even threw in a mouse pad, which is great because I prefer to use an external mouse with laptops.

It has an Intel Celeron N3350 Processor, plenty of power given this is Chrome OS based. There’s 4 GB LPDDR4 1600 MHz also. The dimensions are 290mm x 204mm.

Lenovo claims 10 hours of battery life, which seems about right. However, since I work from home I can be plugged in all the time. Previously I’d go to a library for a change of scenery, but they’re all closed right now of course.

With the specs out of the way, what do I think? Well, I love Chrome OS, I make no secret of that. I like the simplification of the keyboard, the small screen and the light weight. Yes, you need to learn some things to use it; it isn’t Windows.

With that said, I like it, I’m happy. It isn’t for everyone and you need to learn your way around and new keyboard shortcuts. But it’s simple, fast and it works. Lenovo has made a solid piece of hardware. I think it might be bulletproof.

The Lenovo 100E first debuted in 2018, and so can be a little hard to find now. I chose this model because it provided excellent value for money, at just over $200, and Lenovo produces quality devices. Amazon sells it here.

If you have one, or just enjoy Chrome OS, let me know in the comments.

