More than 88 percent of organizations now use the cloud

A new report finds that more than 88 percent of organizations use cloud infrastructure in one form or another, and 45 percent expect to move three quarters or more of their applications to the cloud over the next twelve months.

The study from O'Reilly surveyed 1,283 software engineers, technical leads, and decision-makers from around the globe and finds that 21 percent of organizations are hosting all their applications in a cloud context.

It also finds that while 49 percent of organizations are running applications in traditional, on-premises systems, 39 percent use a combination of public and private cloud deployments in a hybrid-cloud alternative, and 54 percent use multiple cloud services.

Public cloud dominates as the most popular deployment option with a usage share greater than 61 percent, with AWS (67 percent), Azure (48 percent), and Google Cloud Platform (32 percent) as the most used options. However, while Azure and GCP customers also report using AWS, the reverse is not necessarily true.

"We see a widespread embrace of cloud infrastructure across the enterprise which suggests that most organizations now equate cloud with 'what's next' for their infrastructure decisions and AWS as the front-runner when it comes to public cloud adoption," says Mary Treseler, vice president of content strategy at O'Reilly. "For those still on the journey to cloud-based infrastructure migration, ensuring that staff is well-versed in critical skills, such as cloud security and monitoring, will be incredibly important for successful implementations. Enterprises with solid footing have the potential to leverage this infrastructure for better software development and AI-based services, which will put them at an advantage over competitors."

Among other findings are that security is cited as the number one critical skill area needed to migrate to or implement cloud-based infrastructure (65 percent), followed by monitoring (58 percent) and Kubernetes (56 percent).

AI use is growing too, 37 percent of organizations have developed production for AI services with 47 percent expected to deploy AI-based services at some point over the next three years.

You can read more in the full report which is available from the O’Reilly site.

Image credit: rozelt / depositphotos.com