Brand new Kodi update available -- download it NOW!
It’s been three months since the Kodi Foundation last released a new version of its hugely popular home theater software.
After spending some time in the pre-release section, Kodi 18.7 is now finally ready for all.
As is typically the case with releases in the Kodi 18.x "Leia" cycle, it’s all about bug fixes here.
Improvements in the new release include:
Audio
- Fix to not reset user-set volume (Android)
- Fixes around multi-channel audio track support
Playback/Display
- Fixes to Blu-ray subtitle language recognition
- Fix playback of bus-encrypted Blu-ray discs
- Improved library handing for plugins if media source is removed
- Use JNI instead of NDK for MediaCodec (Android)
- Further work on maximum width and height/vertical-shift (Android)
- Fixes around real-time handling of TS streams
Interface/Look-and-feel
- Fix for watch icons not showing when content type is not set (Estouchy)
- Fix navigation in skinsettings (Estuary)
- Fix crash in favorites dialog
- Apply safe area insets to Kodi GUI (iOS)
- Fixes around focus after touch action
- Improvements around dialog/toast handling
- Fixed behavior when accessing locked media sources
Music
- Fixes around library handling of "isalbumartist" field
- Fixes around expansion of .ISO images to avoid GUI freezes
- Ensure album artist isn't blanked out when scraping
Build System
- Fix downloading dependencies from mirrors (Windows)
- Library updates -- bump gnutls (3.6.11.1) and nettle (3.5.1)
PVR
- Fix EPG corruption when new channels are added during startup
Network
- Improvements around handling of proxy credentials
- Fix for proxy empty fields (proxy, username, password)
Addons-
- Fix crash if an incompatible VFS addon is present
- Fix display of title for compressed package directories
- Fixes around addon settings folder naming
Subtitles
- Fixes around decoding of HTML escape characters
- Fix around SMI (SAMI) subtitles and quoted start tags
Profiles
- Fixes for issues related to switching profile
- Fixes to saving of lock preferences (master lock, lock video windows, etc.)
Other/General
- Add "Swiss German" and "Portuguese (Brazil)" to language codes
- Fix to guard against assert in tinyxml
- Fix stack overflow when trying to find NFO files in a RAR file
- Implement range checking in URIUtils::resolvePath
- Implement support for extended local headers in ZIP files used by some scrapers
The full Kodi 18.7 changelog can be found in the Foundation’s GitHub milestone.
You can download the latest version of Kodi for Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, and more, from here.
Image Credit: Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock