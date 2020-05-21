Brand new Kodi update available -- download it NOW!

It’s been three months since the Kodi Foundation last released a new version of its hugely popular home theater software.

After spending some time in the pre-release section, Kodi 18.7 is now finally ready for all.

As is typically the case with releases in the Kodi 18.x "Leia" cycle, it’s all about bug fixes here.

Improvements in the new release include:

Audio

Fix to not reset user-set volume (Android)

Fixes around multi-channel audio track support

Playback/Display

Fixes to Blu-ray subtitle language recognition

Fix playback of bus-encrypted Blu-ray discs

Improved library handing for plugins if media source is removed

Use JNI instead of NDK for MediaCodec (Android)

Further work on maximum width and height/vertical-shift (Android)

Fixes around real-time handling of TS streams

Interface/Look-and-feel

Fix for watch icons not showing when content type is not set (Estouchy)

Fix navigation in skinsettings (Estuary)

Fix crash in favorites dialog

Apply safe area insets to Kodi GUI (iOS)

Fixes around focus after touch action

Improvements around dialog/toast handling

Fixed behavior when accessing locked media sources

Music

Fixes around library handling of "isalbumartist" field

Fixes around expansion of .ISO images to avoid GUI freezes

Ensure album artist isn't blanked out when scraping

Build System

Fix downloading dependencies from mirrors (Windows)

Library updates -- bump gnutls (3.6.11.1) and nettle (3.5.1)

PVR

Fix EPG corruption when new channels are added during startup

Network

Improvements around handling of proxy credentials

Fix for proxy empty fields (proxy, username, password)

Addons-

Fix crash if an incompatible VFS addon is present

Fix display of title for compressed package directories

Fixes around addon settings folder naming

Subtitles

Fixes around decoding of HTML escape characters

Fix around SMI (SAMI) subtitles and quoted start tags

Profiles

Fixes for issues related to switching profile

Fixes to saving of lock preferences (master lock, lock video windows, etc.)

Other/General

Add "Swiss German" and "Portuguese (Brazil)" to language codes

Fix to guard against assert in tinyxml

Fix stack overflow when trying to find NFO files in a RAR file

Implement range checking in URIUtils::resolvePath

Implement support for extended local headers in ZIP files used by some scrapers

The full Kodi 18.7 changelog can be found in the Foundation’s GitHub milestone.

You can download the latest version of Kodi for Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, and more, from here.

Image Credit: Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock