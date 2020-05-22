Key cybersecurity trends for 2020

No Comments

Paradyn graphic header

With the current focus being very much on the shift to remote working and the challenges and opportunities it offers, it’s easy to overlook the fact that there's a whole world of other security issues out there, and it isn't standing still.

Ireland-based telecommunications company Paradyn has created an infographic looking at what it sees as the important cybersecurity trends of this year.

This covers the introduction of new privacy regulations around the world, the rise in artificial intelligence, increased cloud usage, the impact of the IoT and more.

You can see the full graphic below.

Paradyn cybersecurity graphic

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Happy 30th Birthday, Microsoft Solitaire!

One-in-50 online transactions was fraudulent in 2019

When your barista is a robot

Key cybersecurity trends for 2020

Move up to Windows 10 Professional for just $39.99 and tap into the benefits of Hyper-V virtualization

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Cybersecurity best practices to help protect businesses

Most Commented Stories

Windows 10 has a secret network packet sniffer -- here's where to find it and how to use it

91 Comments

I'm back on Chrome OS with the Lenovo 100E Chromebook

41 Comments

Microsoft launches Linux-style Windows Package Manager Preview

18 Comments

You can finally record 4K60 video with Google’s Pixel 4 -- for a $15 fee!

16 Comments

Remote working doesn't help productivity

13 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.