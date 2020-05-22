Key cybersecurity trends for 2020

With the current focus being very much on the shift to remote working and the challenges and opportunities it offers, it’s easy to overlook the fact that there's a whole world of other security issues out there, and it isn't standing still.

Ireland-based telecommunications company Paradyn has created an infographic looking at what it sees as the important cybersecurity trends of this year.

This covers the introduction of new privacy regulations around the world, the rise in artificial intelligence, increased cloud usage, the impact of the IoT and more.

You can see the full graphic below.

Paradyn cybersecurity graphic

