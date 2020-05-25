Microsoft is investigating various problems caused by the KB4556799 update for Windows 10

Earlier this month Microsoft released KB4556799, an update for Windows 10 that brought important changes to the operating system. But, as has become increasingly common of late, the update has also caused a range of problems for users, including breaking internet connections.

Microsoft has acknowledged that there have been reports of "various issues", and while the company says it has "not seen widespread issues reflected in telemetry", an investigation is underway, and a fix for connectivity problems will be released soon.

In complaints issued via the Feedback Hub, it is possible to see that some people have not even been able to get the KB4556799 update to install, while others have experienced audio and graphics problems. Error codes 0x80070005 and 0x80073712 are mentioned by some Windows 10 users, and there are complaints about stability problems following a successful installation of the update.

In an update to the page about the update, Microsoft says: "We have seen social media and news reports related to various issues with KB4556799".

The company goes on to say:

We are actively engaged with customers who are reporting issues. To date, we have not seen widespread issues reflected in telemetry, support data, or customer feedback channels. We continuously investigate all customer feedback and are closely monitoring this situation.

But while Microsoft does not go into any detail about the issues it is investigating, it does concede that there is an issue with LTE modems. It says:

After installing this update on a Windows 10 device with a wireless wide area network (WWAN) LTE modem, reaching the internet might not be possible. However, the Network Connectivity Status Indicator (NCSI) in the notification area might still indicate that you are connected to the internet.

A fix is in the pipeline, but it's not clear quite when it might be released. Microsoft says: "We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release".

Image credit: Friemann / Shutterstock