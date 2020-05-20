Windows 10 is adding support for graphical apps to the Windows Subsystem for Linux

No Comments

Microsoft building in California

The Linux-supporting capabilities of Windows 10 are going to develop even further as Microsoft continues to improve Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). Later this month, with the release of Windows 10 May 2020 Update, Microsoft is launching WSL2 which sees the arrival of a full Linux kernel and more.

Talking at Build yesterday, Microsoft revealed the impending arrival of not only GPU hardware acceleration in WSL2, but also GUI app support.

See also:

Support for graphical Linux desktop applications is a major advancement for WSL and the integration between Windows and Linux. Direct GUI support means it will no longer be necessary to rely on third party X server tools which can result in poor performance when looking to step out of a text-based environment.

As well as eliminating the need for performance-reducing third party tools, Microsoft is also helping to speed things up by adding GPU hardware acceleration support to WSL2. While it is Windows 10 May 2020 Update that heralds the arrival of WSL2, the new support features will be added to future Insider builds.

WLS2 remains an optional component, but Microsoft is going to make it easier to install using the command wsl.exe -install

Image credit: Walter Cicchetti / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Remote working doesn't help productivity

Windows 10 is adding support for graphical apps to the Windows Subsystem for Linux

Microsoft launches Linux-style Windows Package Manager Preview

Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.18.0 with new Run launcher and keyboard remapper

Samsung T7 USB-C SSD is finally here

Microsoft releases Windows Terminal 1.0, download it now

IoT: With great convenience comes even greater risk

Most Commented Stories

Windows 10 has a secret network packet sniffer -- here's where to find it and how to use it

89 Comments

I'm back on Chrome OS with the Lenovo 100E Chromebook

38 Comments

Microsoft begins to kill off Windows 10 support for 32-bit systems

23 Comments

You can finally record 4K60 video with Google’s Pixel 4 -- for a $15 fee!

16 Comments

Amazon launches new Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablets

12 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.