Epic! Your Spotify library now has no limits

Spotify has announced that it is lifting the content cap that previously limited the number of songs, albums and podcasts that could be added to a library.

Until today is was only high-profile Spotify Rockstars who were able to store more than 10,000 items in their Spotify libraries, but now you'll no longer see the message "Epic collection my friend. There's no more room in Your Library. To save more, you'll need to remove some songs or albums" when you reach this number.

In making libraries unlimited, Spotify has given its users the chance to save everything and anything they want, without having to worry about what they might have to remove first. The streaming music service admits that there have been thousands of requests to abolish the 10,000 item limit, and now the day has arrived.

It's not all good news, however. While restrictions on the number of items in a library have been lifted, there are still limits on playlist size, as Spotify explains in a FAQ:

Can I like/save as many songs, and albums as I'd like? : yes

Does this impact the offline listening limit? : no

Spotify users are able to download 10,000 songs on 5 different devices for offline listening.

Can I add as many songs as I'd like to a playlist? : no

This doesn't impact the current limit of 10,000 items in a playlist.

in a playlist. If you're still getting the limit message, don't worry. You'll get the new experience soon!

