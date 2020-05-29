Here are all the features Microsoft removed or deprecated in Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Microsoft began to roll out the latest big feature update for Windows 10 a couple of days ago, and you can get it via Windows Update, or force the update if it’s not yet showing up for you, although that’s probably not a great idea given the current number of known issues.

With each new OS update, however, some existing features get dropped, or stop being actively developed. Here’s what’s missing in Windows 10 2004, the May 2020 Update.

REMOVED FEATURES:

Cortana -- Cortana has been updated and enhanced in the Windows 10 May 2020 Update. With these changes, some previously available consumer skills such as music, connected home, and other non-Microsoft skills are no longer available.

Windows To Go -- Windows To Go was announced as deprecated in Windows 10, version 1903 and is removed in this release.

Mobile Plans and Messaging apps -- Both apps are still supported, but are now distributed in a different way. OEMs can now include these apps in Windows images for cellular enabled devices. The apps are removed for non-cellular devices.

DEPRECATED FEATURES:

Companion Device Framework -- The Companion Device Framework is no longer under active development.

Microsoft Edge -- The legacy version of Microsoft Edge is no longer being developed.

Dynamic Disks -- The Dynamic Disks feature is no longer being developed. This feature will be fully replaced by Storage Spaces in a future release.

Photo Credit: Iurii Stepanov /Shutterstock

