Agile adoption increases during lockdown

The 14th annual State of Agile report from Digital.ai reveals that the pandemic lockdown is driving demand for Agile adoption.

According to the findings 43 percent of organizations say their momentum for Agile adoption has increased over the past 90 days, with 15 percent saying it has increased significantly.

In addition 33 percent say they have increased or expanded Agile adoption in the last 90 days to help manage distributed teams. This doesn't appear to be a short term trend either, 55 percent say their company plans to increase the use of Agile in the next 12-14 months. This is an increase of 13 percent over an earlier survey completed just five months ago.

The survey shows that companies with more than 20,000 people are more likely to have been practicing Agile for at least five years. While companies with less than 1,000 people continue to mature quickly and are increasingly embracing a broader view of business agility by applying Agile principles to other areas of the business, not just development, IT and operations.

"As Digital.ai we are pleased to continue providing the State of Agile report to the software development community," says Ashok Reddy, CEO of Digital.ai. "This year more than half of the IT and business professionals surveyed said their organizations are currently implementing Value Stream Management (VSM) or are planning to do so. As Agile practices mature beyond product development, we expect more organizations to embrace VSM to unify their value streams and drive value for the business, and we look forward to helping them achieve their goals."

Among other findings, risk and compliance continue to be key, as the value of identifying and measuring technical risk prior to deployment increased by 54 percent and the importance of automated audit compliance and governance across control points increased by 10 percent over last year.

There has also been a significant shift in Agile techniques as product road-mapping increased nine percent while release planning decreased 11 percent. Drivers for this change may include a general increase in continuous integration/continuous deployment and better-defined program increment planning.

You can get the full report from www.stateofagile.com.

Photo Credit: Karashaev/Shutterstock