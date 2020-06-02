Plugable launches new line of USB-C adapters

No Comments

Nowadays, many new laptops come with very few ports. In fact, some computers, such as Apple MacBook laptops, have no traditional USB-A ports, instead relying on USB-C exclusively. Sure, it looks clean and nice, but it limits functionality.

Thankfully, adding the needed connectivity to one of these USB-C only computers is just a dongle away. Today, Plugable releases a new line of USB-C adapters. This line is comprised of four dongles, three of which are for video out -- DisplayPort, HDMI, and VGA. The fourth is a Gigabit Ethernet adapter. They all feature flat cables and sleek bodies.

ALSO READ: Plugable launches affordable 512GB variant of its excellent Thunderbolt 3 NVMe SSD

"Built to withstand thousands of bends, ​these adapters feature updated chipsets and flat, tangle-resistant cables that open up more compatibility and connectivity options for Thunderbolt 3 and USB Type-C systems and are designed to last the wear and tear of everyday use. Under 2 inches in size and weighing less than a AA battery, these adapters are made to be compact and portable," explains Plugable.

All four USB-C adapters can be had today. Each carries the same $14.95 price, but for a limited time, you can check the coupon box on Amazon to get $2 off. This means you can get these high quality USB-C dongles for just $12.95 each! If you are interested, you can use the below links to purchase.

 

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Plugable launches new line of USB-C adapters

Debian-based MX Linux 19.2 now available for download

Software quality beats delivery speed for most developers

Thycotic extends its privileged access management range

Upgrade to Windows 10 Professional for only $39.95 and test untrusted programs safely with the updated Sandbox

Enterprise mobile phishing up 37 percent in Q1 2020

Microsoft blocks Windows 10 May 2020 Update for some users with 'your device isn't quite ready' message

Most Commented Stories

Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 5.0 'Emerald' is here to replace Microsoft Windows on your PC

298 Comments

Trump accuses Twitter of 2020 election interference after the platform fact-checks his false tweets

146 Comments

Twitter hides Trump tweet for violating rules about glorifying violence

62 Comments

Microsoft implores you to stop using Cmd and switch to PowerShell

51 Comments

Microsoft hopes old video games will get people to buy Xbox Series X instead of possibly superior Sony PlayStation 5

43 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.