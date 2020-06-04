Fractal Design launches 'Define 7 Compact' ATX case with sleek and classy design

When you build a gaming PC (or any type of computer, really), there are often two ways you can go -- flashy or classy. Neither is wrong, but your decision probably says a lot about your personality and/or your age. For instance, if you choose a case that looks like an alien spaceship, and you fill it with RGB lighting, you are probably a teen or someone in their early 20s. Age aside, maybe you just like being ostentatious. If you prefer a more sophisticated-looking PC, you may be in your late 20s or older, or just prefer subtlety.

For those of you that prefer a more subdued and classy style, Fractal Design's cases are probably for you. Why? They are wonderfully boring -- and yes, I mean that in a good way. The company's no-nonsense cases are beautiful while also looking mature. In other words, a Fractal Design chassis tells the world you are sophisticated and not a clown. The company's latest case -- the Define 7 Compact -- is a diminutive version of the existing 7 Series chassis, but believe it or not, it can still accommodate up to a full-sized ATX motherboard! The Define 7 Compact has a very purposeful design -- no space is wasted.

"The new Define 7 Compact takes the strongest features of the contemporary 7 Series design and places them in a conveniently compact frame. The versatile open layout of the Define 7 Compact allows you to maximize the potential of the small footprint with full-size ATX hardware to meet your exact needs," says Fractal Design.

The company further says, "Interchangeable top covers allow you to switch between solid steel for full noise suppression or a ventilated cover for extra cooling. The top framework is fully removable for unprecedented ease of access to interior components, and five front ports (including one USB Type-C) means you don’t sacrifice expandability for the small footprint."

Fractal Design shares in-depth specifications below.