Get 'Performance Management For Dummies' ($19.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Performance Management For Dummies is the definitive guide to infuse performance management with your organization's strategic goals and priorities. It provides the nuts and bolts of how to define and measure performance in terms of what employees do (i.e., behaviors) and the outcome of what they do (i.e., results) -- both for individual employees as well as teams.

Inside, you’ll find a new multi-step, cyclical process to help you keep track of your employees' work, identify where they need to improve and how, and ensure they're growing with the organization -- and helping the organization succeed.

Plus, it’ll show managers to C-Suites how to use performance management not just as an evaluation tool but, just as importantly, to help employees grow and improve on an ongoing basis so they are capable and motivated to support the organization’s strategic objectives.

Highlights

Understand if your performance management system is working

Make fixes where needed

Get performance evaluation forms, interview protocols, and scripts for feedback meetings

Grasp why people make some businesses more successful than others

Make performance management a useful rather than painful management tool

Get ready to define performance, measure it, help employees improve it, and align employee performance with the strategic goals and priorities of your organization.

Performance Management For Dummies from Wiley usually retails for $19.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download Now button.

The offer expires on June 10, so act fast.