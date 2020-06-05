Get 'Learn Penetration Testing' ($31.99 value) FREE for a limited time

No Comments

Sending information via the internet is not entirely private, as evidenced by the rise in hacking, malware attacks, and security threats. With the help of this book, you'll learn crucial penetration testing techniques to help you evaluate enterprise defenses.

You'll start by understanding each stage of pentesting and deploying target virtual machines, including Linux and Windows. Next, the book will guide you through performing intermediate penetration testing in a controlled environment. With the help of practical use cases, you'll also be able to implement your learning in real-world scenarios. By studying everything from setting up your lab, information gathering and password attacks, through to social engineering and post exploitation, you'll be able to successfully overcome security threats.

The book will even help you leverage the best tools, such as Kali Linux, Metasploit, Burp Suite, and other open source pentesting tools to perform these techniques. Toward the later chapters, you'll focus on best practices to quickly resolve security threats.

By the end of this book, you'll be well versed with various penetration testing techniques so as to be able to tackle security threats effectively.

Highlights

  • Enhance your penetration testing skills to tackle security threats
  • Learn to gather information, find vulnerabilities, and exploit enterprise defenses
  • Navigate secured systems with the most up-to-date version of Kali Linux (2019.1) and Metasploit (5.0.0)

Learn Penetration Testing from Packt usually retails for $31.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download Now button.

The offer expires on June 17, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Get 'Learn Penetration Testing' ($31.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Fractal Design launches 'Define 7 Compact' ATX case with sleek and classy design

Get 'Performance Management For Dummies' ($19.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Cyber ransom demands up 200 percent in 2019

Fake job applications used to steal banking credentials

Tor Browser 9.5 arrives with the option to automatically switch to more secure Onion versions of sites

Securing SaaS applications for a remote workforce [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 5.0 'Emerald' is here to replace Microsoft Windows on your PC

319 Comments

Twitter hides Trump tweet for violating rules about glorifying violence

64 Comments

Sony provides more leadership than Trump by delaying PlayStation 5 reveal

49 Comments

Microsoft blocks Windows 10 May 2020 Update for some users with 'your device isn't quite ready' message

38 Comments

Here are all the features Microsoft removed or deprecated in Windows 10 May 2020 Update

26 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.