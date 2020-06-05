Get 'Learn Penetration Testing' ($31.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Sending information via the internet is not entirely private, as evidenced by the rise in hacking, malware attacks, and security threats. With the help of this book, you'll learn crucial penetration testing techniques to help you evaluate enterprise defenses.

You'll start by understanding each stage of pentesting and deploying target virtual machines, including Linux and Windows. Next, the book will guide you through performing intermediate penetration testing in a controlled environment. With the help of practical use cases, you'll also be able to implement your learning in real-world scenarios. By studying everything from setting up your lab, information gathering and password attacks, through to social engineering and post exploitation, you'll be able to successfully overcome security threats.

The book will even help you leverage the best tools, such as Kali Linux, Metasploit, Burp Suite, and other open source pentesting tools to perform these techniques. Toward the later chapters, you'll focus on best practices to quickly resolve security threats.

By the end of this book, you'll be well versed with various penetration testing techniques so as to be able to tackle security threats effectively.

Highlights

Enhance your penetration testing skills to tackle security threats

Learn to gather information, find vulnerabilities, and exploit enterprise defenses

Navigate secured systems with the most up-to-date version of Kali Linux (2019.1) and Metasploit (5.0.0)

