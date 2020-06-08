Kaspersky launches free online talks to spread cybersecurity knowledge

Kaspersky has announced that it's launching a series of online talks, created to present knowledge and the latest cybersecurity findings, freely accessible to anyone with an internet connection.

Titled 'GReAT Ideas. Powered by SAS' the events will be hosted by Kaspersky's Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT), which works to uncover APTs, cyber-espionage campaigns, major malware, ransomware, and underground cybercriminal trends around the world.

The talks are open to all threat intelligence professionals -- or anyone else who's interested -- around the world for free.

"As we have shifted to a new environment, we felt that there has become a need for support of the cybersecurity community," says Costin Raiu, director of Kaspersky’s GReAT. "Before, we could connect and exchange knowledge during various offline conferences, and this activity helped many professionals to continuously grow, but this has now become a lot harder. With 'GReAT Ideas' we want to fill the gap and informally connect with researchers, network defenders, and basically everyone in the threat intelligence community, as well as share and discuss insights and findings that could help threat hunters become better cybersecurity professionals."

The events will explore newly discovered APT cases, insights, custom in-house tools, real-world examples of the use of threat intelligence and Kaspersky products, and much more. Each event will include four 15-to-20-minute presentations on cutting edge tools, current projects and the most recent APTs discovered by GReAT.

The first event will take place on June 17 and will cover the following:

  • Linking attacks to threat actors: case studies
  • Threat hunting with Kaspersky's new malware attribution engine
  • Microcin-2020: GitLab programmers ban, async sockets and the sock
  • The next generation IoT honeypots

You can find out more and register your interest here.

Image credit: AllaSerebrina/depositphotos.com

