Executives believe their companies will benefit from 'continuous intelligence'

New data released today by Sumo Logic highlights increasing demand for a new category of software called 'continuous intelligence' among C-level executives.

Continuous intelligence allows organizations to more rapidly deliver reliable applications and digital services, protect against modern security threats, and consistently optimize their business processes in real time.

This allows employees across all lines of business, development, IT, and security teams to get the data and insights needed to address the technology and collaboration challenges required for modern business.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a business discontinuity in which digital transformation has gone from evolution to explosion overnight -- doubling, tripling and quadrupling cloud application and infrastructure workloads," says Bruno Kurtic, founding VP of product and strategy at Sumo Logic. "As these digital businesses and services scale to meet demand, the need to effectively monitor, troubleshoot and secure these services has never been more dependent on the need to collect, index, and analyze all data in real-time to speed response, improve services, and remain agile under these conditions to drive better outcomes. For Sumo Logic, this is what we mean by continuous intelligence, and we're not surprised to see its relevance growing among why operations, security, and business leaders."

The survey, conducted by King Brown Partners, of 765 professionals with cloud-migration leadership responsibilities finds 88 percent of C-suite executives surveyed believe their company will benefit from continuous intelligence.

In addition 74 percent believe continuous intelligence will help drive companies' speed and agility, and 76 percent indicate they are likely to employ continuous intelligence within the next 12 months.

Real-time data analytics delivered via continuous intelligence will inform strategic decision-making, impact IT operations and support advances in security, according to 64 percent.

Photo credit: Peshkova / Shutterstock