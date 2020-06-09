Vectra integrates threat detection with Microsoft security

Network threat detection and response company Vectra AI is announcing deep product integration with Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) and Microsoft Azure Sentinel to allow enterprises to better protect their networks.

Vectra has also been invited to become a member of The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, an ecosystem of independent software vendors purpose-built to defend against increasing cyber threats.

Jitin Dhanani, senior director, business development at Vectra, says, "Through this collaboration with Microsoft, our customers will see immediate results without the workload that comes with embedded security silos. Ultimately, this combined effort will result in well-coordinated responses, enhancing the efficiency of their security operations, and reducing the attacker dwell times that drive risk for the business."

By integrating with Microsoft Defender ATP customers have the ability to close network visibility gaps by combining Vectra's full 360-degree aerial view of interactions on all networks with an in-depth ground-level view. They can also enrich detections with deep process-level host-context, giving security professionals the information needed to pinpoint attackers.

Integration with Azure Sentinel offers behavioral detections straight to the Sentinel Workbook for immediate attention with direct links into the Vectra UI for deeper analysis. Incidents in Azure Sentinel can be automated based on configurable threat and certainty score thresholds from Vectra, and forensic analysis on incidents can be carried out to identify devices, accounts, and attackers involved. The Vectra threat intelligence feed can be used to proactively prevent future attacks.

"Vectra's integration of Azure Sentinel and Microsoft Defender ATP will help further empower our customers by allowing them to reduce cyber noise and focus on the most complex issues and threats," says Mandana Javaheri, global director, Cybersecurity Solutions Group at Microsoft Corp. "The complete visibility combined with high fidelity attacker behaviors detections helps significantly strengthen our customers security posture."

You can read more about the integration on the Vectra site.

Image credit: Andreus/depositphotos.com