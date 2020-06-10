Microsoft partners with NTT DATA to boost public cloud for digital transformation

Businesses are increasingly looking to bring about digital transformation through agile system integration utilizing cloud computing and other technologies.

NTT DATA is expanding its alliance with Microsoft to bring together NTT's global IT services with Microsoft's cloud to help digital transformation projects using Microsoft Azure as a preferred cloud solution.

"NTT DATA is committed to helping enterprises realize their digital transformation," says Yo Honma, president and CEO of NTT DATA. "Through this strategic collaboration with Microsoft, we will combine Microsoft's Azure cloud platform and digital technologies with NTT DATA's experience and knowledge in delivering IT services, to provide solutions and services that contribute to accelerating our enterprise customers digital transformation."

Initiatives of the alliance include promoting workstyle innovation using digital technology to maximize organizational power by enhancing the capabilities of employees globally. NTT will accelerate the transformation of workstyles within NTT DATA through the security offerings provided by Microsoft 365 and collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams.

The companies will work together to enhance NTT DATA's knowledge management solution everis knowler, and robotics process automation tool WinActor focusing on streamlining business operations and increasing productivity and efficiency.

In addition NTT DATA plans to cultivate approximately 10,000 employees worldwide qualified with digital technologies and Microsoft cloud-related certifications, supporting customer digital transformation.

"Through this collaboration we look forward to combining NTT DATA's global infrastructure and services expertise across industries with the power of Microsoft Azure and our productivity tools to create new opportunities and value for our clients by helping them quickly digitally transform their business. Together, we will continue exploring new solutions opportunities and added value for our clients," says Alex Simons, corporate vice president, ID Program Management at Microsoft.

Photo Credit: Sashkin/Shutterstock