Secure access solution delivers SD-WAN connectivity for remote workers

Home working means an expanded threat perimeter which makes enterprise networks more of a challenge to secure.

Secure SD-WAN specialist Versa Networks is launching a new solution aimed at delivering secure SD-WAN services and private connectivity for employees who are remote or working from home.

Versa Secure Access delivers more than a VPN, offering a wide range of security functions including a stateful firewall, DOS protection, next-generation firewall, IPS, and URL filtering on end users' client devices connecting privately to company resources hosted in private data centers, the public cloud and SaaS locations.

"Today customers need a cloud-based, scalable solution which will allow their employees to work remotely and securely, while improving users’ application experience and reducing IT costs and complexity," says Michael Wood, CMO with Versa Networks. "Versa Secure Access is a natural extension to Secure SD-WAN and one of several important features of SASE where the benefits of Secure SD-WAN can now be extended to end user devices from the cloud."

Versa Secure Access performs application segmentation, where applications can be directed to the Internet at the client or a specific cloud gateway, delivering an assured experience for business applications using Versa Secure SD-WAN technology to enable high performance for cloud and on-premises applications.

The solution also monitors network degradation and can take action such as packet loss correction, switching to a different gateway, or moving to different WAN connectivity such as WiFi, cellular, or wired. This allows it to deliver improved application experience and remote worker productivity. Its cloud-delivered model also makes it easier to deploy, manage and scale compared to other work from home solutions.

